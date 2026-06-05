Kochi police arrest 10 suspected Bangladeshi nationals allegedly without documents
India
10 suspected Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Kochi, Kerala, on Thursday for allegedly living in India without proper documents.
Police picked them up during an intelligence-led inspection at a house near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Link Road, after getting a tip-off.
The group, aged 20 to 50 and reportedly from Kushtia and Rajshahi districts, had been working in the local scrap industry for about a year.
Suspects charged under Indian immigration laws
The suspects, identified as Lalon Hossain, Riad Ali, Sumon Mondal, and others, have been charged under Indian immigration laws.
Police found digital copies of Bangladeshi IDs and birth certificates on their phones, which raised questions about how they entered India.