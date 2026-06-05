Kochi police arrest 10 suspected Bangladeshi nationals allegedly without documents India Jun 05, 2026

10 suspected Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Kochi, Kerala, on Thursday for allegedly living in India without proper documents.

Police picked them up during an intelligence-led inspection at a house near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Link Road, after getting a tip-off.

The group, aged 20 to 50 and reportedly from Kushtia and Rajshahi districts, had been working in the local scrap industry for about a year.