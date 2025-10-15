Next Article
Kolkata: 2 engineering students report being drugged, raped within weeks
India
Kolkata is reeling after two engineering students reported being drugged and raped at or near Anandapur, within weeks.
In the first case, a 21-year-old student from Jharkhand says her roommate's boyfriend spiked her food and assaulted her at their PG accommodation on September 26.
The accused has gone into hiding.
In the second incident, another student accused her classmate of a similar assault in a rented flat; this accused was arrested after being in hiding and is now in custody.
Police are actively searching for the absconding suspect from the first case.
Both survivors have had medical exams as investigations continue.