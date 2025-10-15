Jaisalmer bus fire: How newly-bought vehicle became a death trap
A private bus, which was converted from non-AC to AC just a week ago, caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in Jaisalmer. The incident left 20 people dead, including three children, and left 16 others critically injured. The vehicle was operated by KK Travels and had departed from Jaisalmer for Jodhpur at its scheduled time of 3:00pm. The fire broke out near the Jaisalmer Army station, around 10km from Jaisalmer city, near Thaiyat village.
Fire outbreak
Suspected gas leak ignited the fire
Officials suspect a short circuit in the air-conditioning system led to a gas leak, which engulfed the front of the bus in flames, blocking all exits and trapping passengers seated toward the rear. The seat cushions and curtains caught fire instantly, trapping everyone inside. Pokhran MLA Pratap Puri confirmed this suspected cause and said that "the fire turned the bus into a trap within minutes." Witnesses also reportedly heard a loud blast.
Casualties
Eyewitness accounts
According to eyewitnesses, passengers tried to leave through the single door, but it was jammed. To smash open the door, an excavator had to be called in. But by the time rescue arrived, several of them were dead, and others were badly injured. Some passengers who smashed windows and jumped out survived the inferno. Nineteen charred bodies were recovered from inside the bus, while 16 critically injured were initially treated at Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer before being shifted to Jodhpur.
Rescue operations
Army led rescue efforts
Police said villagers and passersby were the first responders, while the Army's Battle Axe Division, led by General Officer Commanding Major General Ashish Khurana, also rushed to help and brought an excavator and water tankers before police and firefighters arrived. However, Jaisalmer Collector Pratap Singh said these efforts were delayed by nearly four hours as the bus' metal body remained too hot to access, delaying rescue and removal of bodies.
Official response
President, PM express grief; announce aid for victims' families
The tragedy has drawn national attention, with President Droupadi Murmu expressing her condolences on X (formerly Twitter). She wrote, "The news of the deaths of several people due to a fire in a bus in Jaisalmer is extremely heartbreaking." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief and announced, "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."
Ongoing investigation
Investigation launched into bus operator, safety clearances
Authorities have now launched an investigation into the bus operator and the recent non-AC to AC conversion. Questions are being raised about safety clearances and whether proper checks were done after the conversion. MLA Puri also weighed in, saying, "The bus was modified, so the exit passage was very narrow. The bus didn't have a second door." Meanwhile, the remains of the bus have been moved to an Army station for further investigation.