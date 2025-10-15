This is how the Vande Bharat Sleeper train will look

The Indo-Russian joint venture Kinet Railway Solutions has unveiled the design of the Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC coach. The unveiling took place on October 15 at the International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025 in New Delhi. A full-scale mock-up of the four-berth First AC compartment was presented by Nishunk Garg, project director, and Evgeny Maslov, chief industrial designer of the Vande Bharat Sleeper project.

Design details New design comes with USB ports, individual reading lights The new design of the Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC coach comes with several innovative features. These include built-in USB ports, individual reading lights, compact storage spaces, and redesigned stair access to upper berths. The interiors are done up in neutral tones with metallic accents and Indian-style motifs created in collaboration with local artists.

Comfort focus First AC sleeper compartment not meant for 'pompous luxury' Maslov emphasized that passenger comfort was the top priority in the design. He said, "In our approach, the passenger always comes first—a real person with emotions and expectations." He added that the First AC sleeper compartment is not meant to be a "pompous luxury for a few" but rather a "calm, airy environment open to everyone."

Production details Production at Marathwada Rail Coach Factory to ramp up The exterior design of the sleeper train also features aerodynamic contours and updated lighting. Maslov said they wanted to create an "iconic Vande Bharat image that blends cultural identity with technological excellence." Garg said this unveiling is a major milestone for the project and reiterated their commitment to Indian Railways. He also announced that production at Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Latur will ramp up by end-2025 after the final phase of modernization.