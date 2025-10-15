'No food, water': Students stuck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway for 12hrs 

A massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district left over 500 students and commuters stranded for nearly 12 hours. The gridlock, which started around 5:30pm on Tuesday, was still not cleared by early Wednesday morning. The congestion was mainly due to ongoing repair work on the Ghodbunder highway in Thane, leading to the diversion of heavy vehicles onto the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

Distressful ordeal Students left without food or water The students, who were returning from a school picnic near Virar, were left without food or water for several hours, while parents waited worriedly for updates on their children's safety. By nightfall, many of the students were exhausted and anxious, TOI reported. A local social organization eventually stepped in to help by distributing water and biscuits to the stranded children and assisting drivers in navigating through the congested lanes.

Gradual clearance Traffic jam yet to be cleared As of Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Vasai, Poornima Chowgule-Shringi confirmed that the traffic jam was yet to be cleared. An official from the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police control room said "the congestion is slowly easing, but movement remains sluggish." While some buses managed to take a detour, others moved slowly through the jam. The last of the stranded buses reached their destinations by 6:00am on Wednesday.