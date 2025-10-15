'No food, water': Students stuck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway for 12hrs
What's the story
A massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district left over 500 students and commuters stranded for nearly 12 hours. The gridlock, which started around 5:30pm on Tuesday, was still not cleared by early Wednesday morning. The congestion was mainly due to ongoing repair work on the Ghodbunder highway in Thane, leading to the diversion of heavy vehicles onto the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.
Distressful ordeal
Students left without food or water
The students, who were returning from a school picnic near Virar, were left without food or water for several hours, while parents waited worriedly for updates on their children's safety. By nightfall, many of the students were exhausted and anxious, TOI reported. A local social organization eventually stepped in to help by distributing water and biscuits to the stranded children and assisting drivers in navigating through the congested lanes.
Gradual clearance
Traffic jam yet to be cleared
As of Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Vasai, Poornima Chowgule-Shringi confirmed that the traffic jam was yet to be cleared. An official from the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police control room said "the congestion is slowly easing, but movement remains sluggish." While some buses managed to take a detour, others moved slowly through the jam. The last of the stranded buses reached their destinations by 6:00am on Wednesday.
Criticism voiced
Parents, locals slam authorities
Parents and locals have slammed the authorities for poor planning and lack of coordination. One parent said, "Our children were left helpless for hours. There was no police, no information, and no system in place." Residents have demanded immediate corrective measures from the traffic department and civic authorities to prevent such incidents in the future, especially during road repair work and diversions.