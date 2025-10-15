'Hindus in danger': Who is Bageshwar Dham head priest Shastri
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, head priest of Bageshwar Dham, made headlines after saying "Hindus are indeed in danger," reacting to the "I Love Muhammad" slogan.
He's now planning a 10-day padyatra from Delhi to Vrindavan, starting November 7, 2025, to promote Hindu unity and push back against casteism.
Shastri's bold statements and public initiatives have made him a prominent figure in recent public discourse.
Shastri's journey from local priest to national sensation
Born in 1996 in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, Shastri started his spiritual journey at a Hanuman temple and quickly gained a following for his "divine courts."
He often talks about Hindu unity, but his strong views—like calling out threats to Hindus and criticizing pollution during Hindu festivals—have sparked debate.
On the "I Love Muhammad" slogan, he said he respects it but wants mutual respect in return, and called out violent slogans as unconstitutional.