'Hindus in danger': Who is Bageshwar Dham head priest Shastri

Shastri's journey from local priest to national sensation

Born in 1996 in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, Shastri started his spiritual journey at a Hanuman temple and quickly gained a following for his "divine courts."

He often talks about Hindu unity, but his strong views—like calling out threats to Hindus and criticizing pollution during Hindu festivals—have sparked debate.

On the "I Love Muhammad" slogan, he said he respects it but wants mutual respect in return, and called out violent slogans as unconstitutional.