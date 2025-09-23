Next Article
Kolkata gets drenched with 251.4mm of rain in 24 hours
India
Kolkata got drenched with 251.4mm of rain in just 24 hours on September 23—most of it pouring down in the early morning hours.
This intense spell was driven by a low-pressure system that formed over the Bay of Bengal and moved toward West Bengal and Odisha.
Seven people died due to electrocution
The heavy rain led to major flooding and waterlogging across the city. Sadly, seven people lost their lives, mostly from electrocution.
The wet weather is expected to stick around until September 24 before easing up.
Another low-pressure system likely to form over Bay of Bengal
Another low-pressure system could form over the Bay of Bengal by September 25, possibly bringing more heavy rain and strong winds to Odisha and Andhra Pradesh through September 27.
Fishermen have been warned to stay off rough seas for now.