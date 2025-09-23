Next Article
Kolkata Metro's Blue Line resumes full service after heavy rains
Kolkata Metro's Blue Line is back to full service after heavy overnight rains caused waterlogging and shut down a key stretch for several hours.
Commuters faced hassles between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan, but truncated services still ran between Dakshineswar and Maidan.
Water drained, power restored
Downpours led to water piling up on tracks, especially near Tollygunge and Rabindra Sarobar, so officials cut power for safety.
Crews worked to drain the water, getting trains moving again by 5:38pm Tuesday.
The rest of the metro lines kept running smoothly, so city travel wasn't totally disrupted.