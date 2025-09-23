AP police on hunt for notorious criminal who escaped custody

Prabhakar has previously escaped from police custody

Police aren't taking any chances—special teams have been set up across districts, with some officers even sent to Hyderabad.

Two head constables were suspended for letting this happen, and there's now a ₹50,000 reward for tips that help find him.

Prabhakar is considered dangerous; he's known for violent crimes and even fired at police in Hyderabad before.

This isn't his first escape either—he pulled off something similar back in 2022.