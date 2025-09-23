UK: Cockroaches in kitchen force closure of Shirdi Saibaba temple

Kitchen will remain shut until deep cleaning is done

On September 11, 2025, the local court agreed with the emergency closure and said the kitchen will stay shut until all pests are gone and a deep clean is done.

The council is set to do regular checks to make sure things are safe before reopening.

Rachel Eden from the council stressed that keeping high hygiene standards matters for everyone's safety—and the council will not allow reopening until it is satisfied that the risk to health is no longer present.