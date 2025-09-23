India's biggest drone exercise yet kicks off in early October
In the first week of October, India's military is teaming up for Exercise Cold Start—their largest drone and anti-drone exercise yet.
The goal? To put the latest unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and counter-drone tech to the test as part of a bigger push to strengthen air defense.
The military's goal is to build the Sudarshan Chakra defense system by 2035
After drones played a big role in the recent India-Pakistan conflict, the military wants to level up its counter-drone skills.
Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha says they'll be running real-world drone warfare scenarios and working toward building the Sudarshan Chakra air defense system by 2035.
The event will bring together military leaders, defense industry officials
The event brings together military leaders, defense industry officials, and researchers—all aiming to make India's skies safer.
It highlights how teamwork between defense and technology is shaping the future of national security.