Google Play Store gets a major revamp: Check what's new

Google has announced a major overhaul of its Play Store, aimed at improving user experience and engagement. The update includes a revamped Apps tab, an enhanced Play Games experience, and a new tab dedicated to user interests. The changes are part of Google's ongoing efforts to make the Play Store more personalized and engaging for its users worldwide.

User engagement Building on recent additions The update also builds on recent additions such as a tab that shows where to watch your favorite shows and Collections, which organizes apps and games into categories like shop, watch, and listen. Aurash Mahbood, VP and General Manager of Google Play Games, said these changes are aimed at helping users discover content that meets their needs and interests.

AI integration AI-powered guided search The Play Store update also introduces AI-powered capabilities, such as Guided Search. This feature lets users find apps or games by typing in a goal or idea instead of the app's name. For instance, typing "find a home" would lead to real estate apps. The Apps tab is also getting an upgrade with new "curated spaces" for seasonal topics and user interests, pulling in content from multiple apps.

User personalization New 'You' tab The new You tab is designed to encourage users to interact with the Play Store more often. It serves as a one-stop destination for managing subscriptions, rewards, recommendations, stats, and updates. The tab also provides interest-based recommendations such as movies or shows, podcasts, ebooks, or audiobooks. Gamers will have their new gamer profile in this tab that consolidates stats and achievements across games and devices.