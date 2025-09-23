Which states have banned sale of meat, eggs during Navratri
What's the story
The Bhopal district administration in Madhya Pradesh has imposed a ban on the sale of meat, fish, and eggs during the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri. The ban came into effect on Monday and will remain in force until October 2. "Navratri will begin from September 22. In view of this, the sale of meat, fish, and eggs has been banned in this city from September 22 to October 2," ANI quoted Bhopal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Divya Patel as saying.
Statewide restrictions
Similar order in UP's Harpur
In Uttar Pradesh's Harpur, the police have also ordered the closure of restaurants serving non-vegetarian food and meat shops till October 2. Circle Officer (City) Varun Mishra told Aaj Tak that these establishments have traditionally remained closed during Navratri. The police will ensure compliance with this rule to protect devotees' religious sentiments, Mishra added.
Religious sentiments
VHP demands meat shops shut in Gurugram
Meanwhile, in Haryana's Gurugram, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner. The group is demanding that all meat and fish shops remain closed during Navratri, according to India Today. They argue such establishments near temples and residential areas hurt devotees' sentiments and violate food safety standards and hygiene norms. VHP leader Surendra Tanwar stressed on respecting religious sentiments while ensuring public health compliance.
Municipal directive
Mayor orders closure in Varanasi
In Varanasi, Mayor Ashok Tiwari has also ordered the closure of all meat and fish shops during Navratri. Municipal Corporation Public Relations Officer Sandeep Srivastava said the mayor has appointed veterinary officer Dr. Santosh Pal to ensure compliance through regular inspections. Violators will face action as per municipal regulations, Srivastava added.