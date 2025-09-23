The ban came into effect on Monday

Which states have banned sale of meat, eggs during Navratri

By Chanshimla Varah 08:29 pm Sep 23, 202508:29 pm

What's the story

The Bhopal district administration in Madhya Pradesh has imposed a ban on the sale of meat, fish, and eggs during the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri. The ban came into effect on Monday and will remain in force until October 2. "Navratri will begin from September 22. In view of this, the sale of meat, fish, and eggs has been banned in this city from September 22 to October 2," ANI quoted Bhopal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Divya Patel as saying.