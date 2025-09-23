Next Article
Industrialists step up for Punjab flood relief, pledge ₹3.5 crore
India
After severe floods hit Punjab this year, affecting over two million people across 2,300+ villages, several industrialists have come forward to support relief efforts.
Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora shared that he's pledged ₹50 lakh himself to the Chief Minister Rangla Punjab Fund, which is intended for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.
Major contributions from industrialists
Big names like Kamal Oswal (Monte Carlo) and Mega Garg (Happy Forging) each donated ₹1 crore.
Others—M P Sehgal (Ceigall India), Abhishek Arora (Octave Apparels), and Neeraj Jain (Vardhman Spinning Mills)—gave ₹50 lakh each.
With around seven lakh people left homeless and crops destroyed on five lakh acres, these contributions are a lifeline for families trying to recover.