Industrialists step up for Punjab flood relief, pledge ₹3.5 crore India Sep 23, 2025

After severe floods hit Punjab this year, affecting over two million people across 2,300+ villages, several industrialists have come forward to support relief efforts.

Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora shared that he's pledged ₹50 lakh himself to the Chief Minister Rangla Punjab Fund, which is intended for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.