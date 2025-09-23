Ultraviolette X47 Crossover, with segment-first radar tech, launched at ₹3L

Ultraviolette has launched the X47 Crossover, a cutting-edge adventure tourer inspired by the 'X' concept unveiled at EICMA 2024. The bike is priced at ₹2.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and comes with a host of advanced features, including segment-first radar technology for enhanced safety. Bookings for this innovative motorcycle are now open, with deliveries scheduled to begin in October.

Technological advancements The bike offers dual-camera dashcam with 1080p recording The Ultraviolette X47 Crossover comes with a dual-camera dashcam that records 1080p videos at 30fps, offering a 120-degree field of view. The bike also features an eSIM for connectivity, enabling ride stats, theft alerts, and remote tracking. Other rider aids include three levels of traction control, dual-channel switchable ABS (anti-lock braking system), and dynamic stability control.

Performance specifications It can accelerate from 0-60km/h in just 2.7 seconds The Ultraviolette X47 Crossover is powered by a 7.1kWh battery pack with an IDC range of 211km. The top-end model delivers peak output figures of 40.2hp and torque of up to 100Nm. It can accelerate from 0-60km/h in just 2.7 seconds, achieving a top speed of up to an impressive 145km/h.

Charging capabilities It features world's most power-dense air-cooled charger The Ultraviolette X47 Crossover also features a 1.6kW onboard charger, touted as the world's most power-dense air-cooled charger. However, the company has not yet revealed the charging times for this unit. The bike's suspension is managed by a 41mm USD fork at the front and a rear mono-shock with 170mm of wheel travel on both ends.

Braking system The bike offers a ground clearance of 208mm The Ultraviolette X47 Crossover comes with Bybre braking hardware, featuring a 320mm front disk and a 230mm rear disk. The bike offers a respectable ground clearance of 208mm, making it suitable for adventure touring. It also features an all-new chassis with a cast aluminum subframe and narrower swingarm than the one seen on previous F77 models.