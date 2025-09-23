JSW Motors is going all-in on EVs, investing $3 billion
JSW Group has established JSW Motors, a fresh electric vehicle division separate from its MG Motor partnership.
They're investing $3 billion to bring their first electric or plug-in hybrid car in the second quarter of 2026, with up to seven models expected by 2027—hoping to shake up India's limited EV options.
JSW building massive new plant in Maharashtra
JSW Motors is building a huge 630-acre plant in Bidkin, Maharashtra.
Starting with the capacity for half a million vehicles each year, they plan to ramp up to two million within six years.
This is all part of an initial $2 billion investment (with $1 billion funded through debt this year).
JSW's 1st model will likely be an SUV
JSW just signed a deal with Odisha to create an EV and green energy hub.
They're also teaming up with companies from China, European countries, and South Korea for tech and design;
their first model will likely be an SUV using either plug-in hybrid or full-electric power.