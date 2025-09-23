Souo's S2000CT series features 8-cylinder cruiser bikes with advanced suspension
Great Wall Motor's motorcycle brand, Souo, just revealed its S2000CT series—an eye-catching lineup of 8-cylinder cruiser bikes—teased ahead of this year's CIMAMotor show in China.
There are four versions: LH2000-3 (solo ride), LH2000-4 (with a passenger seat), and the LH2000-5 and LH2000-6, which both go for that bagger style with hard luggage.
The original S2000 already turned heads with its massive 1,999cc flat-eight engine and 151hp, aiming to rival heavyweights like the Honda Gold Wing.
All four models share a long 71.3-inch wheelbase for stability but mix things up with different seating and luggage options to fit your vibe.
The real game-changer is their advanced suspension system—a Hossack-style double-wishbone setup—which keeps the classic cruiser look while seriously boosting comfort and handling.
It's a big step up for Chinese motorcycle engineering, blending tradition with fresh innovation for smoother rides all around.