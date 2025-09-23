Ola Electric's 'Muhurat Mahotsav' kicks off: Check out best deals

Ola Electric has launched a new festive campaign called "Ola Celebrates India," under which it is offering special discounts on its electric scooters and motorcycles. The "Muhurat Mahotsav" will run for nine days, from today to October 1. During this period, select models such as the S1 X (2kWh) and Roadster X (2.5kWh) will be available at an attractive price of ₹49,999 each.

Conditions Limited units available on 1st-come, 1st-serve basis The festive offer is for a limited number of units, which will be available on a first-come and first-serve basis. Ola Electric will announce daily purchase time slots via its social media handles. This strategy is aimed at attracting new buyers during the festive season by making electric vehicles more accessible and affordable.

Campaign significance Ola Electric's take on the Muhurat Mahotsav An Ola Electric spokesperson said, "With Ola Celebrates India, we are bringing together progress, culture, and accessibility in a way that resonates with the spirit of this festive season." They added, "The Muhurat Mahotsav is not just about never-before prices - it's about making world-class EVs accessible to every Indian household." The campaign reflects their commitment to redefining progress in an Indian context.