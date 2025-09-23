Why JLR has extended production halt till October 1

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced an extension of its production halt until at least October 1, 2025. The decision comes in the wake of a cyberattack that crippled the company's operations on September 2. The firm is now working with cybersecurity experts, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), as well as law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe resumption of activities.

Attack details 'Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters' claimed cyberattack The cyberattack was claimed by a hacker group called "Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters." The attack has not only disrupted JLR's operations but also impacted repair garages in the UK. The incident raises concerns for JLR's British supply chain, which comprises many smaller suppliers and supports 104,000 jobs nationwide.

Efforts What did JLR say? In light of the cyberattack, JLR has extended its production halt until October 1. The company said this decision was made to provide clarity for the coming week as it prepares for a phased restart of operations and continues its investigation. "We are very sorry for the continued disruption this incident is causing and we will continue to update as the investigation progresses," JLR said in a statement.

Economic repercussions JLR's losses mount The ongoing production halt has hit JLR's three UK factories hard, with the firm reportedly losing £120 million in profits and £1.7 billion in lost revenue. Many of its 33,000 employees have been asked to stay home. The Unite trade union has warned that prolonged disruption could lead to job losses and has urged the government to provide support.