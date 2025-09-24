Ladakh protests turn violent; LG hints at conspiracy behind unrest
Protests in Ladakh have taken a serious turn, with Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (Dr) B. D. Mishra (Retd) suggesting there might be a "conspiracy" behind the unrest.
Things got heated in Leh—protesters targeted government buildings and the BJP office, even setting a CRPF vehicle on fire and attacking the DG's vehicle with stones.
Authorities worry things could escalate if not handled soon.
Mishra warns violence could worsen situation
At the heart of it, people are demanding that Ladakh get special protections under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution (which gives more rights to tribal regions) and are pushing for statehood—something they've wanted since Article 370 was scrapped back in 2019.
Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (Dr) B. D. Mishra (Retd) emphasized that peaceful protest is everyone's right but warned violence could make things worse.
Investigations are underway to see if outside groups played a role.