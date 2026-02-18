Land worth ₹100cr, once owned by Atiq gang, reclaimed
Big win for Prayagraj: the district just reclaimed 38 bighas of gram sabha land, worth over ₹100 crore, that had been grabbed by the IS-227 gang led by the late gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed.
The gang had fraudulently registered 14 plots under different associates' names and hid their tracks by tampering with official records.
Courts canceled fake records
After a detailed investigation, courts canceled those fake records and handed the land back to the local community.
Some of it—like nine bighas near Airport Chauraha—is now set aside for things like a women's hostel and government offices.
Other seized land is proposed to be allotted to various government departments.
It's all part of a bigger push to turn crime-tainted property into something positive for everyone.