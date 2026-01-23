Last queen of Darbhanga Raj cremated with state honors
India
Maharani Kamsundari Devi, the last queen of Darbhanga Raj, received traditional last rites after passing away aged 93-94.
Her farewell drew over 25,000 people to Kalyani Niwas, where traditional Shraddha rituals and a massive community feast were held.
Who was Maharani Kamsundari Devi?
Born in 1932 in Madhubani, she married Maharaja Kameshwar Singh and later managed the family's vast temple network across India and neighboring countries.
She set up the Kalyani Foundation for scholars and famously donated 600kg of gold during the Indo-China war.
At her passing, she oversaw estates whose value was not specified in the reports, and family members including Kumar Rajeshwar Singh and Kumar Kapileshwar Singh are expected to manage her legacy.