Last queen of Darbhanga Raj cremated with state honors

Who was Maharani Kamsundari Devi?

Born in 1932 in Madhubani, she married Maharaja Kameshwar Singh and later managed the family's vast temple network across India and neighboring countries.

She set up the Kalyani Foundation for scholars and famously donated 600kg of gold during the Indo-China war.

At her passing, she oversaw estates whose value was not specified in the reports, and family members including Kumar Rajeshwar Singh and Kumar Kapileshwar Singh are expected to manage her legacy.