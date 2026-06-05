Lavkesh Bajaj arrested after Malviya Nagar B&B fire kills 21
India
Lavkesh Bajaj, who owns Flourish Stays B&B in Malviya Nagar, was taken into custody just hours after a tragic fire at his hotel claimed 21 lives.
Police are now digging into how the hotel was run and are also searching for two key staff members, accountant Jay Mishra and manager Rakesh, for more answers.
Bajaj previously arrested for fake documents
This isn't Bajaj's first run-in with the law; back in 2025, he was arrested for using fake documents linked to Bangladeshi nationals.
The latest tragedy has put a spotlight on the hotel's fire safety.