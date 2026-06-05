Lavkesh Bajaj arrested after Malviya Nagar B&B fire kills 21 India Jun 05, 2026

Lavkesh Bajaj, who owns Flourish Stays B&B in Malviya Nagar, was taken into custody just hours after a tragic fire at his hotel claimed 21 lives.

Police are now digging into how the hotel was run and are also searching for two key staff members, accountant Jay Mishra and manager Rakesh, for more answers.