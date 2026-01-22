Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested after encounter in Bihar

What went down and why it matters

The arrest happened after police spotted suspicious activity at a routine vehicle check in Masaurhi.

When they tried to stop the car, the vehicle's occupants allegedly opened fire, and the arrested accused was later identified as Parmanand—a known gang member.

Police fired back, injuring an accused who was later taken into custody, and recovering illegal guns from his possession.

Parmanand has a long rap sheet for murder and extortion across Bihar and Jharkhand, so this is a big win for the ongoing operation.

Cops say his arrest could lead to more breakthroughs soon.