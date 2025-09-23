Leopard spotted near Lucknow campus, forest officials confirm viral video
A leopard was recently seen near the Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research in Lucknow's Cantonment area, and the video quickly made the rounds on social media.
Forest officials confirmed it's real after finding fresh paw prints.
This isn't a one-off—Lucknow has had several leopard encounters in recent years.
Forest teams are working in shifts to monitor the area
Forest teams have set up six camera traps and staff are working in shifts to monitor the area nonstop. They're also teaming up with local institute employees to keep watch.
Even though they found tracks, no leopard has shown up on camera yet.
Night patrols have been ramped up, and locals are being told not to go out alone after dark or leave pets outside.
They're also installing baited cages
Officials are preparing to install baited cages and will call in tranquilizer teams once the leopard is spotted or caught on camera.
Camera footage gets checked twice a day so they can track its movements closely.
The main focus: keeping people safe while making sure the animal can be returned unharmed to its natural habitat.