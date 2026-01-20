LeT caught training 'water force' for attacks on India in Pakistan

Tensions rise after deadly attack and airstrikes

This video comes after a tense period between India and Pakistan, including Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

In response, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and launched major airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

During Operation Sindoor in May 2025, India struck as many as nine locations; the source does not report a ceasefire agreement in May.

Pakistan denies supporting these camps.

The video's release is likely to add more strain to already tense relations.