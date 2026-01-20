LeT caught training 'water force' for attacks on India in Pakistan
A new video has surfaced showing Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders in Pakistan running water-based terror training.
Recruits are seen practicing scuba diving, swimming, high-speed boat handling, and rescue drills; a LeT leader asks whether someone in the group "is trained in martial arts or self defense."
One LeT leader even says a "water force" is being prepared and that as many as 135 individuals have received training on how to operate boats.
Tensions rise after deadly attack and airstrikes
This video comes after a tense period between India and Pakistan, including Operation Sindoor in May 2025.
In response, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and launched major airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan.
During Operation Sindoor in May 2025, India struck as many as nine locations; the source does not report a ceasefire agreement in May.
Pakistan denies supporting these camps.
The video's release is likely to add more strain to already tense relations.