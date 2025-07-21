Next Article
Light rain expected in Ahmedabad today, max temperature at 33.5°C
Heads up, Ahmedabad—light rain is on the cards for Monday, July 21, with temps starting at a cool 28°C and climbing to 33.5°C by afternoon.
Humidity will be high, so expect it to feel extra muggy, and winds are steady from the southwest.
Showers likely to continue throughout week
This rainy, humid spell isn't just a one-day thing—it's likely to stick around all week, with moderate showers expected on Tuesday and patchy rain through July 27.
Outdoor plans or commutes might get messy, so it's smart to keep an umbrella handy.
On the bright side, air quality is decent for now!