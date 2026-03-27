Loni is India's most polluted city, dethroning Delhi India Mar 27, 2026

Loni, a city near Delhi, has just been named India's most polluted city for 2025 by IQAir's World Quality Report.

Its air quality hit a PM2.5 level of 112.5 ug/m3, higher than Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

Even though Delhi managed an 8% drop in its average pollution in 2025, it still saw a 44% surge in December; a 15% surge in April was driven by a massive dust storm.