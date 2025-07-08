Next Article
Lorry driver dies, 16 students injured in collision
A serious crash on the Virudhunagar-Srivilliputtur highway left one person dead and 16 college students injured.
The accident happened near Senkundrapuram when a tipper lorry carrying sand collided head-on with a private college bus.
Sadly, the lorry driver, Thangamariappan (45), lost his life at the scene.
Bus driver in critical condition
The injured students—nine of them female—and the bus driver, Srinivasan (58), were taken to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.
Doctors say the students are stable now, but Srinivasan is still in critical condition.
Police are looking into what caused the crash, including possible traffic violations or negligence, and are gathering evidence to understand exactly what went wrong.