Loud bang at Jafrabad Metro Station leaves commuters worried
India
A sudden loud bang at Jafrabad Metro Station on Thursday evening left commuters startled and worried.
The incident happened around 6:05pm on the Burari-bound line, with CISF and police responding.
What caused the noise
Turns out, the noise came from a kite string (manja) that got tangled between two power cables, causing a small explosion and fire.
Thankfully, everyone was safely evacuated (no injuries or casualties).
Authorities are investigating the incident.