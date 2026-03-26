LPG crisis forces Karnataka to revert to firewood cooking
With LPG in short supply thanks to the West Asia crisis, people across rural and semi-urban Karnataka are switching back to firewood for cooking.
In places like Kodagu, locals such as Prithvi Bopanna have started selling firewood from their own estates to meet demand, with prices now hitting ₹5,000-₹7,000 per jeep load.
Even WhatsApp groups are being used for quick sales and group buys.
Prices have shot up
Hotels in Shivamogga have reverted to firewood because commercial cylinders were unavailable, while in Mysuru hotel owners said paying about ₹6,000-₹7,000 on the black market is not viable.
Timber depot owner Arif says daily firewood sales have more than doubled as hotels and families scramble for alternatives, pushing prices up to ₹80-₹100 per 10kg.
For many here, going old-school with cooking is suddenly the only option.