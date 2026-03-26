LPG crisis forces Karnataka to revert to firewood cooking

Prices have shot up

Hotels in Shivamogga have reverted to firewood because commercial cylinders were unavailable, while in Mysuru hotel owners said paying about ₹6,000-₹7,000 on the black market is not viable.

Timber depot owner Arif says daily firewood sales have more than doubled as hotels and families scramble for alternatives, pushing prices up to ₹80-₹100 per 10kg.

For many here, going old-school with cooking is suddenly the only option.