LPG crisis: Government pushes households to switch to piped gas
India is running low on LPG cylinders, and it is turning everyday life into a bit of a hassle. Thanks to the ongoing Iran conflict, people are lining up outside gas agencies.
The government admits supply is tight but says there are no total dry-outs yet.
Essential places like restaurants are getting first dibs, and there is a push for some users to switch over to piped natural gas.
Government directing households to switch to PNG
As if the wait was not enough, a video reportedly from Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh went viral after people queuing for cylinder refills were seen fleeing a swarm of bees, giving everyone online something to laugh about (and maybe feel sorry for).
Meanwhile, the government is directing households where piped natural gas (PNG) is available to switch; LPG supply may be discontinued after three months if households do not opt for PNG, with exceptions where a piped connection is technically infeasible, so more LPG can reach places that need it most.
Fuel diversification is clearly the name of the game right now.