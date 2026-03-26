LPG crisis: Government pushes households to switch to piped gas

Government directing households to switch to PNG

As if the wait was not enough, a video reportedly from Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh went viral after people queuing for cylinder refills were seen fleeing a swarm of bees, giving everyone online something to laugh about (and maybe feel sorry for).

Meanwhile, the government is directing households where piped natural gas (PNG) is available to switch; LPG supply may be discontinued after three months if households do not opt for PNG, with exceptions where a piped connection is technically infeasible, so more LPG can reach places that need it most.

Fuel diversification is clearly the name of the game right now.