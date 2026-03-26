LPG, fuel panic buying in Goa leads to traffic jams

Government is adjusting commercial LPG allocations

According to Narahar Thakur from the Goa Petrol Pump Dealers Association, the chaos was mostly driven by rumors: Goa had around 14 days' worth of fuel stock across the three oil companies, with consignments arriving on an eight-to-10-day cycle.

Still, photos of long lines made people even more anxious.

On top of that, LPG shortages led to protests despite Sawant's promise of steady domestic supply.

The government is adjusting commercial LPG allocations — 20% has been allocated for commercial use and an additional 20% will be added from Thursday to bring the quota to 40% — and is urging commercial consumers to apply for PNG connections.