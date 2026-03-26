LPG price hike: Induction cooktops in demand as households switch
LPG just got ₹60 pricier per cylinder as of March 26, 2026, and it's already making waves for Indian households and small businesses.
The jump is linked to global tensions pushing up oil and gas rates, says BankBazaar CEO Adhil Shetty.
For many families, this means disrupted deliveries and tighter budgets.
Street vendors, households, and induction cooktops
With India importing a large share of its LPG, cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai have seen steady price climbs since April 2025, rising through March 2026.
Some folks are paying even more on the black market in Bangalore and Hyderabad.
Small businesses, especially street vendors, are feeling the pinch too, often passing costs onto customers while households are switching to electric cooking options like induction cooktops.
Demand for these gadgets has even led to shortages as people look for ways to keep meals affordable.