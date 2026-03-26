LPG price hike: Induction cooktops in demand as households switch

Street vendors, households, and induction cooktops

With India importing a large share of its LPG, cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai have seen steady price climbs since April 2025, rising through March 2026.

Some folks are paying even more on the black market in Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Small businesses, especially street vendors, are feeling the pinch too, often passing costs onto customers while households are switching to electric cooking options like induction cooktops.

Demand for these gadgets has even led to shortages as people look for ways to keep meals affordable.