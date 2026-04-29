Lt. Gen. Depinder Singh, former IPKF commander, dies aged 96

Singh headed Operation Pawan in Jaffna

Singh played a big part during Sikkim's integration into India and was Sam Manekshaw's military assistant during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war.

As IPKF chief, he headed Operation Pawan in Jaffna to disarm Tamil militants, despite tough odds and shifting support.

After retiring in 1988, he wrote several books, including The IPKF in Sri Lanka and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, M.C.: Soldiering with Dignity, that continue to inspire those interested in India's defense history.