Lt. Gen. Depinder Singh, former IPKF commander, dies aged 96
India
Lt. Gen. Depinder Singh, who once led the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) in Sri Lanka, died at 96 in Panchkula, Haryana.
Starting his Army journey back in 1950 with the eighth Gorkha Rifles, he also worked closely with the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
Singh headed Operation Pawan in Jaffna
Singh played a big part during Sikkim's integration into India and was Sam Manekshaw's military assistant during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war.
As IPKF chief, he headed Operation Pawan in Jaffna to disarm Tamil militants, despite tough odds and shifting support.
After retiring in 1988, he wrote several books, including The IPKF in Sri Lanka and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, M.C.: Soldiering with Dignity, that continue to inspire those interested in India's defense history.