Lucknow doctor under probe for sexual exploitation, forced conversion
A resident doctor at King George Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, is being investigated after serious accusations surfaced—he allegedly sexually exploited a colleague and pressured his wife to convert to Islam.
The doctor, Rameez Uddin Nayak, has gone missing since the case came to light.
His father, Salimuddin Nayak, reportedly has a history of similar actions involving Hindu women in multiple states.
What else is going on?
Police believe this could be part of a larger forced conversion network. Salimuddin is accused of marrying four Hindu women and possibly encouraging his son's involvement.
Investigators are also looking into the role of a maulana from Pilibhit and others who might be connected.
Even though some evidence was reportedly erased, Rameez's mobile phone could help police uncover more details about the operation and anyone else involved.