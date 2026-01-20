Ludhiana: Four men fire at fashion designer's house
India
Early Monday in Khanna, four unidentified men fired shots at the home of Ashu Vijan, a local garment trader and fashion designer known for dressing Punjabi singers.
The attack happened just days after Vijan got an extortion call.
Arriving on two bikes around 3am the group shot at his main gate and fired at the windshield of a car parked outside the residence, damaging it.
Attackers tried arson; police investigating links to extortion
The attackers poured petrol on the car but left without setting it on fire. This marks the fourth shooting in Khanna this month.
Police have registered a case, brought in forensic experts, and are reviewing CCTV footage to track down those involved.
Investigators are looking into both extortion and personal rivalry as possible motives.