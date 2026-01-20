Ludhiana: Four men fire at fashion designer's house India Jan 20, 2026

Early Monday in Khanna, four unidentified men fired shots at the home of Ashu Vijan, a local garment trader and fashion designer known for dressing Punjabi singers.

The attack happened just days after Vijan got an extortion call.

Arriving on two bikes around 3am the group shot at his main gate and fired at the windshield of a car parked outside the residence, damaging it.