Ludhiana villagers blame illegal mining for eroding riverbank
The Sutlej River's shrinking water levels in Ludhiana have exposed serious erosion, which locals say is made worse by illegal mining.
Some buildings—including a small house—are now at risk as the soil weakens.
Frustrated villagers have raised their voices, blaming mining for putting their homes and community in danger.
DC promises action
On Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain visited Sasrali village to check on embankment repairs.
He promised action: the district is cutting dam water releases to 50,000 cusecs and building a stone barrier along the riverbank.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local volunteers are also pitching in to keep things safe, with officials keeping a close watch on trouble spots.