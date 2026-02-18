Lunar eclipse on March 3: Kanaka Durga temple to remain shut

Here's when the temple will reopen

During the closure, the temple will undergo purification rituals like Suddhi and Snapanabhishekam.

The temple doors open again at 3:00am on March 4 for Vedic ceremonies, and everyone can come for Sarva Darshanam from 8:00am onwards.

Morning services like Suprabhatam are canceled this time, but Arjitha Sevas will restart at 8:30am—just an hour later than usual—after all the rituals are done.