Lunar eclipse on March 3: Kanaka Durga temple to remain shut
Heads up if you're planning a temple visit!
The Kanaka Durga temple will be closed from 10:00am on March 3, 2026, because of a partial lunar eclipse.
This is part of traditional Agama Sastra rules, so both the main temple and sub-shrines on Indrakeeladri Hill will stay shut.
Even the popular Giri Pradakshina event has been canceled for the day to keep things safe and spiritually in line.
Here's when the temple will reopen
During the closure, the temple will undergo purification rituals like Suddhi and Snapanabhishekam.
The temple doors open again at 3:00am on March 4 for Vedic ceremonies, and everyone can come for Sarva Darshanam from 8:00am onwards.
Morning services like Suprabhatam are canceled this time, but Arjitha Sevas will restart at 8:30am—just an hour later than usual—after all the rituals are done.