Madhya Pradesh: Fair swing collapse leaves 14 kids hurt
India
At a local fair in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, a dragon-shaped swing called the Columbus Swing suddenly collapsed while packed with school students on Monday afternoon.
The ride crashed into a wall, leaving 14 kids injured and cutting the fun short for everyone.
What happened next?
Two girls were seriously hurt and rushed to hospital, but thankfully all injured students are now stable and getting care.
Witnesses said the swing looked overloaded and kind of shaky even before it broke.
Authorities have launched an investigation—engineers and police are checking if weak materials or too many riders caused the accident.