Madras HC grants bail to Ankur Jain, calls bias unfair
India
The Madras High Court just granted bail to Ankur Kumar Jain, who was accused of cheating in Coimbatore.
The twist? Police argued he might run away just because he's "North Indian."
Justice N. Ramesh wasn't having it. He called this reasoning unfair and discriminatory.
The judge also pointed out that police didn't explain the arrest in a language Jain understood, which is a basic right.
Court seeks Tamil Nadu arrest training
After spotting these issues, the court has asked Tamil Nadu's top cop for details on how officers are trained about arrests.
Officers have been warned that not giving written reasons for arrest could mean trouble at work.
The court wants an update on these fixes by November 10, 2026.