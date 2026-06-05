Madras High Court clarifies adoptees cannot inherit in Fousia case

Gulab John niece, Al-Hajb bars inheritance

Fousia's argument was based on her mom, Gulab John, being raised by Piyaru Bi as an adopted daughter.

But since Gulab was actually Piyaru's niece, the judges explained she wasn't eligible to inherit under Shariat law.

They also mentioned Al-Hajb, a rule that blocks distant relatives from inheriting if closer ones are still around.