Madras High Court clarifies adoptees cannot inherit in Fousia case
India
The Madras High Court just clarified that, under Muslim personal law, adopted kids don't get a share in family property.
This came up when Fousia tried to claim her late grandmother Piyaru Bi's property, but the court pointed out that only biological heirs can inherit: adoption doesn't count for succession.
Gulab John niece, Al-Hajb bars inheritance
Fousia's argument was based on her mom, Gulab John, being raised by Piyaru Bi as an adopted daughter.
But since Gulab was actually Piyaru's niece, the judges explained she wasn't eligible to inherit under Shariat law.
They also mentioned Al-Hajb, a rule that blocks distant relatives from inheriting if closer ones are still around.