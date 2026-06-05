Madurai Bench issues notice over textbook labeling Hakenkreuz as swastika

Mahalingam Balaji seeks NCERT textbook corrections

Balaji pointed out that while the Hakenkreuz is tied to Nazi ideology, the swastika is a Dharmic symbol in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism.

He's urging NCERT to fix this in textbooks, add disclaimers, and review all materials for accuracy, so students aren't confused or misled about these important symbols.

The next court hearing is on July 13.