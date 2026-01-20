Madurai LIC office fire was murder, colleague's plot: Police

How it happened and where things stand now

Ram's idea was to burn files in Kalyani's cabin with petrol to dodge work pressure from agents complaining about his delays.

After most staff left that night, he reportedly locked Kalyani inside and started the fire, which quickly spread across the second floor.

Afterwards, Ram tried to cover up by blaming a fake masked robber, but police noticed gaps in his story.

Evidence—including a frantic call from Kalyani to her son—pointed back at Ram.

He was arrested on January 19, 2026 while recovering from burns at a local hospital.