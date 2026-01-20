Madurai LIC office fire was murder, colleague's plot: Police
The fire at the Madurai LIC office on December 17, 2025, wasn't just an accident—it was a planned murder.
Senior branch manager A Kalyani Nambi (reported as 54, 55 or 56) lost her life after her colleague D Ram (reported as 44 or 46) allegedly set the blaze.
Police say Ram wanted to get rid of Kalyani because she called him out for delaying over 40 death claims.
How it happened and where things stand now
Ram's idea was to burn files in Kalyani's cabin with petrol to dodge work pressure from agents complaining about his delays.
After most staff left that night, he reportedly locked Kalyani inside and started the fire, which quickly spread across the second floor.
Afterwards, Ram tried to cover up by blaming a fake masked robber, but police noticed gaps in his story.
Evidence—including a frantic call from Kalyani to her son—pointed back at Ram.
He was arrested on January 19, 2026 while recovering from burns at a local hospital.