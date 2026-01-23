Magh Mela: 2 crore devotees expected on Basant Panchami

With an area as big as 800 hectares, organizers have gone all out—wide walkways, CCTV cameras, drones, and even AI systems are in place to watch over the crowds. There's a special setup across 24 ghats with thousands of changing rooms and extra entry-exit routes to help manage the flow of people.

Emergency plans & travel sorted

Over 80 ambulances (including river units) are ready for any emergencies. The team has set up backup plans and security and crowd-management measures in case things get hectic.

Plus, special trains are running so visitors can actually get there without too much hassle.

For anyone interested in big cultural events—or just curious about how huge gatherings stay organized—this one's worth keeping an eye on.