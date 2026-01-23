Magh Mela 2026: Record crowds take the plunge on Basant Panchami
This year's Basant Panchami at Prayagraj's Magh Mela was bigger than ever—3.58 crore people showed up to take a dip at the Triveni Sangam, smashing all previous records.
The rush started Thursday night and didn't let up, with the pilgrim count touching 1.03 crore by 8am and crowds peaking through Friday.
How did they handle so many people?
Organizers pulled out all the stops: 800 hectares of fairgrounds, 25,000 toilets, thousands of sanitation workers, and a special tent city with yoga for pilgrims.
Over 10,000 police officers managed the flow using AI cameras and drones to keep things safe and smooth.
Why does it matter?
Basant Panchami isn't just about big numbers—it marks spring's arrival and is celebrated by worshiping Saraswati in yellow attire.
This peaceful gathering set a record for Basant Panchami attendance at the Magh Mela, showing just how much planning (and tech) goes into keeping traditions alive on such a massive scale.