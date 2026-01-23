Magh Mela 2026: Record crowds take the plunge on Basant Panchami India Jan 23, 2026

This year's Basant Panchami at Prayagraj's Magh Mela was bigger than ever—3.58 crore people showed up to take a dip at the Triveni Sangam, smashing all previous records.

The rush started Thursday night and didn't let up, with the pilgrim count touching 1.03 crore by 8am and crowds peaking through Friday.