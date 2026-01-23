Magh Mela: Swami Avimukteshwaranand pushes back against eviction notice India Jan 23, 2026

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati is taking a stand after getting an eviction notice from the Magh Mela administration.

He was accused of breaking barricades and entering a no-vehicle zone with his followers during a busy festival day, which officials said could have caused a stampede.

His lawyer says they only used a palanquin carried by people—not any vehicle—and has given the administration 24 hours to drop the notice or face legal action for interfering with Supreme Court matters.