Magh Mela: Swami Avimukteshwaranand pushes back against eviction notice
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati is taking a stand after getting an eviction notice from the Magh Mela administration.
He was accused of breaking barricades and entering a no-vehicle zone with his followers during a busy festival day, which officials said could have caused a stampede.
His lawyer says they only used a palanquin carried by people—not any vehicle—and has given the administration 24 hours to drop the notice or face legal action for interfering with Supreme Court matters.
Why does it matter?
This clash isn't just about one event—it's stirring up bigger questions around religious rights and fair treatment at major gatherings like Magh Mela.
Saraswati also pointed out that other camps weren't targeted, calling out what he sees as unfair enforcement.
With debates over who gets access and how rules are applied, this situation highlights ongoing tensions between tradition and administrative control at big cultural events.