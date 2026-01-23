Mahad poll violence: Minister's son finally turns himself in after court pressure

High court calls out government inaction

Vikas and Mahesh had been absconding after their anticipatory bail applications were not granted.

Things shifted when the Bombay High Court sharply criticized state authorities for not arresting them—Justice Madhav Jamdar questioned how a minister could continue in office when his son was absconding and raised broader concerns about the rule of law.

Following this, the minister promised his son would surrender by Friday morning, which finally happened today.