Mahad poll violence: Minister's son finally turns himself in after court pressure
Vikas Gogawale, son of Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale, surrendered to police after being wanted for violent clashes during the Mahad Municipal Council elections on December 2.
The chaos broke out between Shiv Sena and NCP supporters outside polling stations in Raigad, leading to a case being filed against 29 people, including Vikas and his cousin Mahesh, in connection with the clashes.
High court calls out government inaction
Vikas and Mahesh had been absconding after their anticipatory bail applications were not granted.
Things shifted when the Bombay High Court sharply criticized state authorities for not arresting them—Justice Madhav Jamdar questioned how a minister could continue in office when his son was absconding and raised broader concerns about the rule of law.
Following this, the minister promised his son would surrender by Friday morning, which finally happened today.