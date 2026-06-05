Maharashtra approves 2,267cr for Sadhu Gram land before 2027 Kumbh
India
Maharashtra just greenlit a massive ₹2,267 crore to buy land for Sadhu Gram, a temporary township being set up ahead of the 2027 Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela.
The idea is to make space for the gathering. The funds, announced in a government resolution this week, also cover administrative expenses.
Sadhu Gram within Nashik city limits
Sadhu Gram will be built within Nashik city limits and offer accommodation for seers and religious groups during the festival.
The government has set some strict rules: no misusing funds and any extra costs must be handled by the local municipal corporation.
Local officials have been tasked with making sure land deals go smoothly and payments reach landowners quickly: no delays allowed!