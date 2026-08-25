Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis rescinds loose edible oil ban
Maharashtra just rolled back its ban on selling loose edible oil, which had only been in place since August 20.
The move comes after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the earlier rule, meant to stop oil adulteration by allowing only sealed, labeled containers, was being scrapped.
Of 1,247 oil tests 12 were substandard
Traders and Shiv Sena leaders pushed back hard, saying the ban would hurt family businesses and make things tough for rural areas where packaged oil isn't easy to find.
Their main point: out of 1,247 oil samples tested over the past year, just 12 were actually substandard.
Now, the government has asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to create a new standard operating procedure (SOP) that keeps oils safe but doesn't put traditional sellers out of business.